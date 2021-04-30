Sky closes the first quarter of 2021 as revenues rise 10.6% to reach $ 5 billion globally

Sky closes the first quarter of 2021 on a positive note. Comcast subsidiary revenue increased 10.6% compared to the same period in 2020Up to $ 5 billion globally.

There are three drivers behind this growth: Rising direct-to-consumer revenue, growth in advertising and content revenue.

Advertising revenue, in particular, grew 3.4% to $ 574 millionThanks to – above all – the high revenue recorded in this segment in the UK.

Direct-to-consumer revenue, that is, that related to subscriptions, increased 1.8% to $ 4.1 billion, thanks to an increase in average spend per subscriber.

Finally, the content-related revenue line also closed the three months with a record growth of 1.7% to $ 358 million, mainly due to higher revenues associated with sports programs.

In total , Sky subscriptions globally grew by 221,000 to 23.4 million in the first quarter of 2021.

However, at the same time, the quarter is also due to rising costs, to more than $ 4.6 billion (in the same period in 2020 it was $ 4 billion), mainly due to the increase in sports programming and production costs due to the largest number of events in the period. Considered.

Meanwhile, in Europe, Sky acquired the rights to the German Bundesliga and the French League

With Sky’s first quarterly results for 2021 becoming news, the company – when it comes to programming and sports production – He strengthens his football offer by signing another important European-level agreement on the topic of acquired rights.

A few days after the announcement of the rights of the second division football league in Italy for the three-year period 2021/2024, Sky also secures the rights to the German League for the 2021/2025 season and the First Division League for the 2021/2024 season..

On Sky Sport and now it will be possible to experience challenges between the best players in the German and French leagues, as well as the English Premier League in the 2021/2022 season, the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA. Europa Conference, the European Cup Winners’ League, for a period of three years 2021/2024.

And so it was increasingly emphasized that Sky was the point of reference for many fans of great European football. In addition to the live matches, daily updates on Sky Sport 24, columns dedicated to international football (“EuroShow”), specials and news on skysport.it and on official Sky Sport profiles will also be available on Sky.