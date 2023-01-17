Skiers from Livorno (and beyond) can laugh. atAbedon In fact, since the morning of Monday, January 16, a meeting has been underway snowfall It created a beautiful white blanket across the country and on the slopes. The long-awaited event has seen very little snow over the past few weeks, and operators are worried about the season now yielding only bitterness.

As reported From the weather forecastAbetone is supposed to have snow until Friday, so it cannot be ruled out that the slopes will indeed be freed up by the weekend of January 21-22.

Abedon, 2022 Ski Pass Prices and Open Slopes

To date, as reported on the multipassabetone.it website, only the slopes of Sprella and Combo Squala are open. More likely to follow in the next few days, if not hours. And the prices of the Sky Pass? From 36 euros for a day pass (prices change if you choose morning or afternoon only) to 243 euros for those who want to enjoy a nice white week (Table with all prices in this link)