Six U.S. states are campaigning against the company’s toxic culture – Nerd4.life

You were in the United StatesStrongest in California, Massachusetts, Illinois, Oregon, Delaware and Nevada Pressures Its Activision Blizzard We need to make them fight against the toxic work culture that is infiltrating the company.

Despite the lawsuits already filed against Activision Blizzard and the pressure of some big business partners such as Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo, the treasuries of the aforementioned states are now beginning to create major problems for management. When we talk about “pressures” we mean the most concrete actions in this regard. U.S. states invest every year Billion dollars By buying shares in large companies.

Illinois Treasurer Michael Friedrich told Axios:We believe radical changes are needed in the organization. We are concerned that the current CEO and Board of Directors lack the capacity and commitment to implement this profound cultural transformation in order to regain the trust of employees, stakeholders and business partners.“

It is not clear how many shares of the Activision blizzard belong to the six states, but to go openly against Cody and him, some big interests must be at stake. Frerichs, for example, confirmed being in the state of Illinois Invested In the company, without disclosing how much. So the decline in stocks in recent months, which was the lowest after 2019, is having a significant impact on the treasuries of these states as well, thus making the issue more political than that.