“Sinwar’s coffee was still hot, and we were one step away from being captured.” Israeli general revealed

Tel Aviv, August 12, 2024 – Israeli general and political leader of Hamas. Dan Goldfuss and Yahya Sinwar. Chase background The most famous in the world, revealed by Brigadier General Dan Goldfus in a video interview with Channel 12. At the beginning of the year, according to the general, Israeli forces were to be deployed One step away from capturing the Hamas leader hiding in the Gaza tunnels. “We were close, we were in his compound,” Goldfuss reveals. “We reached an underground compound, and the bunker was hot.” We found a lot of money there, The coffee was still hot. “And weapons are scattered everywhere.” But how long had one of the world’s most wanted men been on the run? Was it only a matter of minutes between the escape and the arrival of Israeli forces? Goldfuss has no doubt: “A matter of minutes, really.”

The rashness comes at a very sensitive moment. Al-Sinwar leaks to be “interested” in reaching an agreement with Israel While Benjamin Netanyahu, despite expressing his willingness to send his negotiating team to Doha or Cairo, has remained stubbornly silent about his true intentions, a behavior that has raised tensions to the point that the White House is considering doing so. And publicly accuse Bibi of spoiling the talks. And prevent the release of the hostages if things go wrong, diplomatic sources told Haaretz.