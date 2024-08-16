Sinner Thompson at Masters 1000 Cincinnati | Jannik reaches quarterfinals without playing: Australian retires. Will meet Rublev again. Alcaraz comes out and destroys racket

Alcaraz was ejected and he was furious: he smashed his bat and then said goodbye to Cincinnati.

(Marco Calabresi) In what should have been the match between Sinner and Thompson, a Exciting result. Carlos The carazSinner’s main rival in the race for the ATP rankings, was eliminated in three sets by Gael my son In a match that was stopped by rain overnight with the second set tiebreak and Carlitos leading one set to zero. It was supposed to take a few minutes, so instead Alcaraz’s cousin went to the court, so nervous that he smashed the racket that fell to the ground several times before losing 6-4 in the third set.

A scene that coincided with Gael’s 3-1 lead in the third set, a scene that no one was used to, and which clearly spread on social media, such as pictures of the player A striker is determined by the anger of the Karaz, Who was making his North American hardcourt debut after losing the Olympic final to Djokovic and getting past Montreal. With Nole still in Europe and Carlos out in the second round (his first), therefore, For Sinner also there is no 100% chance of increasing his lead in the rankings again.