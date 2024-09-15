Sinner arrives in Italy for Davis Cup against the Netherlands: in Bologna by car alone

toGaia Picardy

After winning the US Open, Yannick left by car from Sesto Pusteria to join his national team teammates, already confident of qualifying for the finals in Malaga.

He arrived by car from Sesto Pusteria to Bologna, driving alone as he likes. Since yesterday afternoon, Jannik Sinner, world number one after winning the US Open, has been in Bologna as a special fan of the Davis Cup team. The golden boy of Italian tennis will not have to shout too much: yesterday, the efforts of Brazil, led by the young Fonseca and Monteiro (2-0 against Belgium), qualified Captain Volandri’s national team for the finals in Malaga; unfortunately, they are second in the group, as they would be first if they succeed today against the Netherlands.

He promised, and he kept it, even if the result was no longer relevant. Without saying a word (so as not to block the view of the team), Sinner slipped into the garage of the Royal Carlton Hotel in Bologna and reappeared in his Italian uniform to pose for a photo with the basketball Super Cup that will be awarded on September 21 and 22 and with Caterina and Francesca, the disabled twins of the association "La bottega dei Talent", who have received their Federtennis (and padel) card.









































































































Arnaldi or Copoli? Berrettini confirmed Yannick had dinner with his teammates and will attend training this morning at 11am (without going onto the pitch). Which will have to solve the dilemma between Arnaldi and Copoli. As the first individual player against the Orange. The second is the most certain. Beretinirenewed by this section in blue.

Sinner will return to Monte Carlo this evening or at the latest tomorrow morning. After a few days of vacation in Val Pusteria and the Bolognese attack, he will start training again in view of the Asian swing: he will fly to Beijing (ATP 500) and Shanghai (Master 1000), where he will defend the victory and the championship. Round of 16. The formalization of Marco Panici as the new sports coach and physiotherapist has been awaited for hours. For the ATP Finals in Turin, the reshuffle of the team divided by the Clostebol affair will be completed.