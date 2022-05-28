May 29, 2022

Sinner and Georgie fly to the second round of Roland Garros – Tennis

Mirabelle Hunt May 29, 2022 2 min read

Jannik Sinner qualified for the Round of 16 of Roland Garros, his second slam of the season, with a three-set victory over American Mackenzie MacDonald, No. 60 in the standings. South Tyrolean 12 ATP won 6-3, 7-6, 6-3. And now he is waiting to find out his next opponent, who will be the winner of the match between Andrei Rublev, ranked 7th in the world, and Chilean Christian Garin.

Blue Camila Giorgi qualified for the round of 16 of the Roland Garros tournament, for the first time in her career, with a 2-1 victory over Belarusian Arina Sabalenka, No. 7 WTA. Marche, the current No. 30 in the standings, lost the first set 4-6 but then recovered by winning the next two sets 6-1, 6-0. In the next round, he will face Russia’s Daria Kasatkina, ranked 20 in the world.

Lorenzo Sonego outside the men’s singles tournament at Roland Garros. In a third-round match, the 27-year-old from Turin, ranked No. 35 of the ATP rankings, was defeated by Norwegian No. 8, Kasper Ruud, 6-2, 6-7 (3-7), 1-6, 6- 4, 6-3 after nearly three and a half hours of playing.

World number two Daniil Medvedev qualified for the round of 16 at Roland Garros by defeating Serbian Miomir Kikmanovic 6-2, 6-4, 6-2. The Russian, who arrived in Paris after a long absence from tournaments, did not drop a set and did not lose serve in today’s match. In the round of 16, Medvedev will meet Gilles Simon or Marin Cilic before potentially being fourth against Yannick Sener or fellow countryman Andrey Rublev. The world number one, Iga Swiatek of Poland, who beat Montenegrin Danka Kovinjic 6-3, 7-5, also continues without problems, achieving her 31st consecutive victory.

