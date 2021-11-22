Singapore Airlines, Here’s The New Cabin Of The B737-8: A Premium Experience

Singapore Airlines raises the curtain on a new cabin soon to be installed on the Boeing 737-8 fleet: the passenger travel experience on the narrow-body fleet will rise to the same level as that of the wide-body aircraft, thus offering a consistent and premium travel experience across the carrier’s network. . The total investment for the development, design and installation of new products was about S$230 million.

All 737-8s will be equipped with 154 seats, ten in Business Class and 144 in Economy Class, and new cabin products with custom items designed specifically for Singapore Airlines passengers. The reclining business class seats are designed by London-based Factorydesign and produced for Singapore Airlines by Thompson Aero Seating. The Economy Class cabin will feature the latest generation of sleek, slim seats designed by Collins Aerospace. The cabin of the 737-8 has also been designed with ergonomics in mind, ensuring that everything is within easy reach of travelers.

The aircraft is equipped with Panasonic X-series onboard entertainment equipment, which allows all passengers to access the latest content from the entertainment system. Chrisworld. The fleet is also equipped with onboard Wi-Fi and Panasonic mobile data connectivity services.

In the coming weeks, Singapore Airlines’ 737-8 aircraft will gradually enter service on short and medium-haul flights across the airline’s network, including flights to destinations in Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives, Nepal and Thailand, based on regulations. approvals.