Silvia Provedi returns to talk about her boyfriend Giorgio Di Stefano

Silvia Provididuo singer Lou Donatella, June last year saw a particularly complex period.

distance The birth of her daughter Nicole Overwhelmed by a complex legal case that saw her partner as the protagonist Giorgio Di Stefano. giorgio – Under investigation for mafia links and extortion – He was arrested A few days after the birth of their daughter.

The ex-Jivina, after an initial silence, decided to do it Support her partner with a sweet message Posted on his profile Instagram.

Despite the distance, the two decided to continue their story, thanks to the strong love that binds them and the presence of their little girl. In September last year Providi wanted to share the beautiful thought She was sent by her boyfriend to celebrate her birthday.

Until today, the singer and her sister won the tenth edition of Famous Island She is very conservative about her emotional status, in fact she decided to focus on her young daughter and business projects.

interview with sister Julia Give blast news The two talked about their new summer song aimed at tackling the phenomenon of so-called “keyboard blacks”.

during the interview Silvia He wanted to clarify his emotional state:

I am very engaged. I believe in the innocence of my partner and the father of our little girl. We are waiting for him.

So their relationship seems to last despite the uncomfortable situation they are facing.