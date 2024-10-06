Sunday, October 6, 2024
Search
Tech

Silent Hill 2 on PS5 analyzed by Digital Foundry: The remake was promoted, but not for the performance mode

By: Gerald Bax

Date:

New edition of Silent Hill 2 It ended up under the magnifying glass of the experts at Digital Foundry who published a book Video analysis Focus on PS5 versionwith a PC version arriving at a later date.

Overall, tech fans’ judgment on the work done by the Bloober team on this new release is positive. The game has been rebuilt in Unreal Engine 5 Maintaining the essence and atmosphere of Capcom’s survival horror, all enriched with new motion capture scenes and dubbing, as well as new settings and puzzles.

The performance mode on the PS5 is unconvincing

Regarding the PS5 version more specifically, we find the two usual graphics modes Quality and performanceboth of which use Unreal Engine’s Lumen techniques for reflections and global illumination, albeit more convincingly with the first preset.

In Quality mode, the game runs at a dynamic native resolution that transitions between 1224p and 1512p with the frame rate locked at 30fps. Performance mode dramatically reduces the number of pixels on the screen, with a dynamic resolution between 864p and 1152p and a target of 60fps. In both cases, upscaling to 4K is done via TSR, with graphic elements created at the edge of the screen. Performance mode has a less effective Lumen implementation, but otherwise the two modes are on par for the rest of the graphics settings, such as shadow accuracy, textures, etc.

In both modes The frame rate isn’t entirely convincing. In Quality mode, some hiccups and some dips around 20fps were observed during the hottest sequences. Despite the significantly lower accuracy, Performance mode struggles to maintain 60fps Stable throughout the adventure, with fluctuations even in the 40fps range, if not lower, depending on the region, which even VRR cannot effectively mitigate. Given frame rate instability and its impact on visuals, Digital Foundry recommends the PS5’s Quality mode.

See also  Learn these two functions and Google Sheets will have no more secrets for you: the quickest guide

We remind you that Silent Hill 2 will be available from October 8 on PS5 and PC and at midnight tomorrow (October 6) for those who purchased the Deluxe Edition. If you haven’t read it yet, here’s our review.

Previous article
Government, all against new taxes. Tajani: “Let the web giants pay”

Popular

More like this

Government, all against new taxes. Tajani: “Let the web giants pay”

Noah French Noah French -

There are important changes, let’s see how they will change from 2025

Karen Hines Karen Hines -
Article dated 04/10/2024 Raw 20:30 By the editorial board In 2025,...

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez are about to separate by mutual consent. The methods (and expenses) of managing children are on the table

Lorelei Reese Lorelei Reese -
Milan - Separation without (further) fights. This will be...

Comparing the Milky Way to TON 618, one of the largest known black holes: watch the video

Karen Hines Karen Hines -
A movie of terrifying proportions: the dimensions of the...

About us

News Net Nebraska is your go-to source for breaking news, in-depth analysis, and compelling stories. Our dedicated team of journalists brings you the latest updates from around the world, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Trust us for unbiased reporting and insightful perspectives on the issues that matter most.

Latest News

Popular News

Popular News

© News Net Nebraska