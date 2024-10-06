Silent Hill 2 on PS5 analyzed by Digital Foundry: The remake was promoted, but not for the performance mode

Overall, tech fans’ judgment on the work done by the Bloober team on this new release is positive. The game has been rebuilt in Unreal Engine 5 Maintaining the essence and atmosphere of Capcom’s survival horror, all enriched with new motion capture scenes and dubbing, as well as new settings and puzzles.

New edition of Silent Hill 2 It ended up under the magnifying glass of the experts at Digital Foundry who published a book Video analysis Focus on PS5 version with a PC version arriving at a later date.

The performance mode on the PS5 is unconvincing

Regarding the PS5 version more specifically, we find the two usual graphics modes Quality and performanceboth of which use Unreal Engine’s Lumen techniques for reflections and global illumination, albeit more convincingly with the first preset.

In Quality mode, the game runs at a dynamic native resolution that transitions between 1224p and 1512p with the frame rate locked at 30fps. Performance mode dramatically reduces the number of pixels on the screen, with a dynamic resolution between 864p and 1152p and a target of 60fps. In both cases, upscaling to 4K is done via TSR, with graphic elements created at the edge of the screen. Performance mode has a less effective Lumen implementation, but otherwise the two modes are on par for the rest of the graphics settings, such as shadow accuracy, textures, etc.

In both modes The frame rate isn’t entirely convincing. In Quality mode, some hiccups and some dips around 20fps were observed during the hottest sequences. Despite the significantly lower accuracy, Performance mode struggles to maintain 60fps Stable throughout the adventure, with fluctuations even in the 40fps range, if not lower, depending on the region, which even VRR cannot effectively mitigate. Given frame rate instability and its impact on visuals, Digital Foundry recommends the PS5’s Quality mode.

We remind you that Silent Hill 2 will be available from October 8 on PS5 and PC and at midnight tomorrow (October 6) for those who purchased the Deluxe Edition. If you haven’t read it yet, here’s our review.