Silent Hill 2 comparison on PC and PS5: Let’s see all the differences

Silent Hill 2 on PC and PS5 compared By ElAnalistaDeBits, in a video showing the two versions side by side, highlighting all the technical and performance differences between the two platforms.

Depending on the hardware configuration, the new version developed by Bloober Team can run on PC 2160p resolution is effective versus the dynamic resolution used on PlayStation 5which only goes up to the 1440p variant of the quality mode. The result is a higher degree of sharpness.

Another difference is the reflections on Windows They can use ray tracing to achieve maximum realismwhile on PS5 it is quite muddy when selecting 60fps performance mode.

Provides quality mode in Silent Hill 2 Peripheral occlusion is close to what can be achieved with ray tracing on a PCwhich represents a great result, while in global lighting, the advanced effects again make the difference.