Signs to watch out for

Cancer symptoms can often be confused with transient aches and pains, and as a result, they are often wrongly attributed to other, less serious illnesses. However, there are some symptoms that should immediately concern us. Here any of them.

The cancer It can take any organ or tissue in our body, which is why the symptoms can be the most diverse. there illness In some cases, it can appear very late and thus cause serious damage. However, symptoms are present and it is important that you notice them in time and then listen to your body. According to experts, there are two types in particular symptoms General watch out for it.

The symptom that should be given the most attention is the development of the fetus node about thickness that can be felt under the skin. These symptoms should make us immediately worried and it is necessary to immediately go to the doctor for investigations.

By nodules we mean various formations such as persistent lumps, swelling, and nodules in the neck, armpit, breast, or testicle, as well as in any other part of the body, which should immediately be considered deities. Alarm bells.

For example, swelling in the side of the neck, in the armpits, or in the groin may be a major symptom of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of cancer that affects the lymphatic system.

Health: What are the symptoms of cancer that should be recognized immediately?

Other general signs to take seriously include: tiredness, unintentional weight loss, skin changes such as yellowing, tan or redness, sores that do not heal or changes in moles, changes in bowel and bladder habits, persistent cough or difficulty breathing, difficulty in Swallowing, hoarseness, persistent indigestion or discomfort after eating.

But also simpler signs: persistent and unexplained muscle or joint pain, persistent and unexplained fever or night sweats, bleeding or bruising without an apparent cause.

The cancer It can be prevented with a correct and healthy lifestyle: Quitting smoking, maintaining a normal weight, reducing consumption of alcohol and high-calorie foods, and preferring fruits, vegetables and whole grains are the best ways to avoid growth Troublesome symptoms.