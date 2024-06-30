reading time: 2 minutes

Crew 8 is The eighth operational astronaut mission Made by SpaceX for NASA Towards the International Space Station. The four crew members—Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, Janet Epps, and Alexander Grebenkin—are participating in Expedition 71 to conduct a wide range of experiments over a six-month period. Investigations conducted during Expedition 71 include examining brain organoids to understand neurodegenerative disorders, monitoring the shift of body fluids during spaceflight, and studying the effects of ultraviolet light and microgravity on plant growth. Some crew members are also participating in a group of studies called Completion of integrated protocols for human exploration research (CIPHER) which aims to help scientists Understand how long periods of time in space can change the human body.

Sidi Sport participates in NASA’s exploration trip with its roundaboutused as Closure system for vein-constricting cuffs worn by astronauts on the thighsDesigned to counteract the effects of microgravity on the human body, they are intended to trap fluids, thus reducing their volume in the head, and preventing possible changes in eye structure and vision. Known as spaceflight neuro-ocular syndrome (Spaceflight-associated neuro-ocular syndrome, or SANS), these changes are a known risk during long periods in space. Bands can also help treat patients on the floor who have fluid buildup in the head due to certain conditions or long periods of bed rest.

To allow the crew to adjust and close the cuffs, the Sidi rotor was identified as a reliable, efficient and compatible system with the technical readiness levels required for spaceflight operations. Consisting of a high-density resin rotor with a Dyneema® cable, it allows for micrometric and variably shaped closures at the same time, for absolute adaptation to the contours of the subject body.

for every David RossettiCEO of Sidi Sport, “It is very exciting that NASA has chosen Sidi closure systems as part of a space mission. In the 1990s, with the invention of the rotor, Sidi Sport changed the world of athletic footwear and has never stopped perfecting it since. Our contribution to Expedition 71 is a strong incentive to continue improving, reaching new goals and fully supporting athletes in all the challenges they face with our products.

Sidi Douar was born in the mid-sixties of the last century as a result of an intuition. Dino Signore Which designs a screw system to adjust the closure of ski boots. In 1988, he invented and patented a locking mechanism consisting of a nylon cable regulated by a rotating lever for use in cycling shoes. In 1993, Cedi Sport was introduced Technothe first shoe model equipped with the device, designed to revolutionize the world of sports footwear. Over the years, the rotor has found increasingly wide application in equipment for both bicycles and motorcycles, helping athletes maximize performance and express their full potential.