January 18, 2022

Shuhei Yoshida will be holding the next event, here’s the date – Nerd4.life

January 18, 2022

Shuhei YoshidaThe Head of Support and Publishing at PlayStation Studios has revealed that he will be hosting the event PlayStation Indies at the Asia Pacific Games Summit on January 20, 2022.

In addition, PlatinumGames’ new CEO Atsushi Inaba will hold a session on January 21 known as “SOL CRESTA and the Future of PlatinumGames,” where he will be joined by Hideki Kamiya.


Hideki Kamiya

Yoshida San He has a long history with PlayStation, having joined the project for what became the first PlayStation Road in 1993, and has been Vice President of Sony Computer Entertainment America since April 2000. He was then appointed Senior Vice President of SCE Worldwide Studios USA in 2007., and became President of SCE Worldwide Studios the following May.

He was instrumental in launching PS4and became a major public figure for Sony as he promoted the console and interacted with the community via social media. In November 2019, he resigned as president and was replaced by Hermann Holst of Guerrilla Games.

If you’re looking forward to next year’s indie games, we suggest you read our special: Most anticipated indie games of 2022 on PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.

