Shouldn’t there be a break until September?

It’s the mid-August holiday that breaks the financial truce that has been declared in recent months. Waves of calls have come in from the Revenue and Collections Agency.

It is truly a fiery holiday in mid-August for Italian taxpayers. In fact, these days every Communications Sent to mail viaRevenue and Collection Agency It dates back to July; the actions that do not go on holiday this.

He reported thatUncutthe National Association of Italian Tax Lawyers who confirmed in a note that this is a real wave of communications coming from AdE. It is raining Notifications, In short, but with Circular No. 9 to Maggio Revenue Authority itself Announced the suspension of sending communications for the month of August, But also December, Except in cases of extreme necessity. But what happened, why did the temporary financial truce fail?

AdE Notice Documents August, What’s Happening?

The notices that taxpayers receive specifically relate to foreclosure documents within 5 days of notification, and requests for preliminary investigation within 15 days, but they also relate to notices of tax bills that have already been sent for scrapping or in installments, and therefore are virtually useless communications. Looking closely at the list of notices sent, these are actions that do not fall within the scope of Tax exemption declared by law By Legislative Decree No. 1/2024.

But what were the measures for which in August and December you activated the suspension mentioned in the famous May circular? The list includes:

i-related communications Automated controls On tax returns;

On tax returns; Communications regarding Official results Verify income statements;

Verify income statements; Communications related to results filtering Of taxes due on taxable income separate taxes ;

Of taxes due on taxable income ; Invitation messages for Spontaneous loyalty.

Upon closer inspection, the list does not include the collection actions mentioned at the beginning of the paragraph, but in practice, the Revenue and Collection Agency also suspends this type of action from August 10 to 25, which is the fiscal truce desired by government leaders and scheduled to take place no later than mid-September.

Increase in checks at local offices

In particular, it was Uncat who intervened and, in reporting on the numerous notifications he had received from taxpayers in recent days, also underlined how the recent reform based on greater cooperation between taxpayers and the tax authorities had then led to top-down behaviour on the part of the tax offices and all to the detriment of taxpayers. In short, it was confirmed that despite the frightening fiscal truce, which had been announced until September 4 and which was due to be paid no later than September 15 He has completely failed. Uncat, having read the press releases and the provisions of the law, is now demanding that there be greater control On activities Regional OfficesThose responsible for sending communications to citizens.