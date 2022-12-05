December 5, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Logo Rai foto rete newabruzzo.it 20221203

Shock in opinion after betrayal. The shocking reaction: “I threw him from the third floor.” Frost lives

Lorelei Reese December 5, 2022 2 min read

Serena Burton continues to host various personalities in her studio. The situations that are told aren’t always fun, but sometimes they also have something completely horrific in them. On the episode that aired last Friday, the entire studio was frozen over an unexpected confession. Here are all the details

Friday is not always an easy day and la showed it too Today’s presenter is another daySerena Burton. Yesterday, December 2, at the beginning of the episode, Burton revealed that she was in trouble.

Rai network logo image newabruzzo.it

Each time, with the arrival of Friday, the presenter gets a file barely a hiss. After explaining this situation, introduce each people in the studiothat’s saying Antonio Mezzanella, Massimo Cannoletta, Jessica Morlacci, Francesco Ubini and Laura Freddy. During the theme song, the presenter also affectionately scolds the sports journalist and musician for their constant movement in the studio.

The shock reaction

after this Chaotic startThe episode continued with interviews from various guests such as the actress Claudia Pandolficlerk Francis Cicconeti and actress Paula Pythagoras. there Pythagoras He’s delved a lot into his career, and he’s talked about it, too Rafaela Carawith whom he had a very deep relationship.
She was indeed…she was listening to music in the dressing room, and she was enthusiastic, cheerful, and talented. We were not friends in the sense of dating abroad, but there was always a friendly and wonderful relationship. You can already feel his cuteness, what a gasp and genius he is.Those were the lovely words expended towards her Rafaela Cara.

See also  Bunkelli shock: 'transgender' traviata, more boos than applause

It wasn’t the only topic discussed, but there were some words from the actress that brought it up Study in disturbances.

Photo by Paola Pietagora network newsabruzzo.it 20221203
Paola Pietagora network newssabruzzo.it

Paula PythagorasLanostrav also reported that she divorced her husband because she discovered infidelity. At that time she was married to Renato Mambore, who was discovered during the betrayal. Paola Pitagora said:Put horns on me. Once I got home unannounced, he was in good company and ran away. The situation is happening, I took the bed and I threw it from the third floor. It was terrible.”
In short, at that time it certainly was Painful experiencebut it was too late, the actress managed to tell everything with a smile on her lips.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

“Don’t worry, 5 years…” – Libero Quotidiano

December 5, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

‘The Ruined Life’: How Memo Remigi Was Reduced After His Expulsion From Rai

December 5, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Oriana Marzoli’s Approach to Gielle Di Donna – VIP Big Brother

December 4, 2022 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

1 min read

America: North America – One week since Mauna Loa erupted in Hawaii

December 5, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

More than €2m undisclosed: foreign carers and domestic workers in trouble

December 5, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Shock in opinion after betrayal. The shocking reaction: “I threw him from the third floor.” Frost lives

December 5, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Silvia Sales, a taxi driver who refuses ATMs: Banks are over

December 5, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt