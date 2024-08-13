Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Search
Tech

Shinji Mikami comments on Krafton’s acquisition of his former team Tango Gameworks

By: Gerald Bax

Date:

Shinji MikamiFounder of Development Studio for Tango Game Workstweeted his happiness that his former studio had found a buyer.

for him a permitwhich user Genki shared in English, is simple and short but reminds us of how recent events remotely affected Mikami as well.

What happened to Tango Gameworks?

But let’s take a few steps back and remember what happened. Tango Gameworks is a team Founded in March 2010 by Shinji Mikamiknown as the creator of the Resident Evil saga. In October of the same year, it was acquired by ZeniMax Media.

In 2021, the team became part of Microsoft, after it purchased ZeniMax Media. This was the company’s first Japanese team. Unfortunately, in June 2024, the company Xbox has shut down Tango Gameworks.amidst several layoffs that affected the entire gaming division. But before that, Shinji Mikami had already left the company.

Coming to August 2024, Crafton – The South Korean publisher – said it has acquired Tango Gameworks and the rights to Hi-Fi Rush. However, at the same time, the rights to the company’s other games remain in Microsoft’s hands.

We remember that Tango Gameworks created The Evil Inside, and its sequel The Evil Inside 2 (two survival horror games not too dissimilar to Resident Evil), Ghostwire: Tokyo – published as a console exclusive on PS5 and then also made it to Xbox Series X – and, at the beginning of 2023, the movie Hi-Fi Rush, which was a huge success with critics and audiences.

Previous article
Peak of abnormal heat, above 37°C

Popular

More like this

Peak of abnormal heat, above 37°C

Noah French Noah French -
We live as expected Extreme heat wave of summer....

Perugia is dealing with increases. Holidays cost 30% more. It is almost a luxury to go out for dinner.

Karen Hines Karen Hines -
Perugia, August 13, 2024 - July confirms that the...

When the beard, which is against royal protocol, was a point of contention between Princes William and Harry

Lorelei Reese Lorelei Reese -
“I didn’t want her to come down the aisle...

You are not a doctor, see that stones are the reason for weight loss

Karen Hines Karen Hines -
Infectious disease specialist in San Matteo in Genoa scolds...

About us

News Net Nebraska is your go-to source for breaking news, in-depth analysis, and compelling stories. Our dedicated team of journalists brings you the latest updates from around the world, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Trust us for unbiased reporting and insightful perspectives on the issues that matter most.

Latest News

Peak of abnormal heat, above 37°C

Top News 0
We live as expected Extreme heat wave of summer....

Perugia is dealing with increases. Holidays cost 30% more. It is almost a luxury to go out for dinner.

Economy 0
Perugia, August 13, 2024 - July confirms that the...

When the beard, which is against royal protocol, was a point of contention between Princes William and Harry

Entertainment 0
“I didn’t want her to come down the aisle...

Popular News

Peak of abnormal heat, above 37°C

Top News 0
We live as expected Extreme heat wave of summer....

Perugia is dealing with increases. Holidays cost 30% more. It is almost a luxury to go out for dinner.

Economy 0
Perugia, August 13, 2024 - July confirms that the...

When the beard, which is against royal protocol, was a point of contention between Princes William and Harry

Entertainment 0
“I didn’t want her to come down the aisle...

Popular News

© News Net Nebraska