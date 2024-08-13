Shinji Mikami comments on Krafton’s acquisition of his former team Tango Gameworks

for him a permit which user Genki shared in English, is simple and short but reminds us of how recent events remotely affected Mikami as well.

Shinji Mikami Founder of Development Studio for Tango Game Works tweeted his happiness that his former studio had found a buyer.

What happened to Tango Gameworks?

But let’s take a few steps back and remember what happened. Tango Gameworks is a team Founded in March 2010 by Shinji Mikamiknown as the creator of the Resident Evil saga. In October of the same year, it was acquired by ZeniMax Media.

In 2021, the team became part of Microsoft, after it purchased ZeniMax Media. This was the company’s first Japanese team. Unfortunately, in June 2024, the company Xbox has shut down Tango Gameworks.amidst several layoffs that affected the entire gaming division. But before that, Shinji Mikami had already left the company.

Coming to August 2024, Crafton – The South Korean publisher – said it has acquired Tango Gameworks and the rights to Hi-Fi Rush. However, at the same time, the rights to the company’s other games remain in Microsoft’s hands.

We remember that Tango Gameworks created The Evil Inside, and its sequel The Evil Inside 2 (two survival horror games not too dissimilar to Resident Evil), Ghostwire: Tokyo – published as a console exclusive on PS5 and then also made it to Xbox Series X – and, at the beginning of 2023, the movie Hi-Fi Rush, which was a huge success with critics and audiences.