Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance receives a very high rating in the first international review

To be precise, we are talking about A 36 is 40 . For those who don’t know, Famitsu reviews are done by four people who give a rating from 1 to 10, hence a maximum score of 40. In the case of Vengeance, four 9 points were assigned, indicating that the game convinced players. Editorial board for the whole audience. This is the same rating that was also assigned to the original Nintendo Switch release in 2021, reaffirming the title as a must-have for fans of Japanese-style role-playing games. For completeness, the other games reviewed in this issue are Moto GP 24 (32 out of 40 with four 8s) and Construction Simulator 4 (29 out of 40, three 7s and one 8).

From the reviews in the latest issue of the Japanese magazine Famitsu there are also the following: Shin Megami Tensei 5: Revenge a re-release of the popular JRPG from Atlus that will soon be available on PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, which has been a huge success. Very high rating .

The many new features of the Vengeance re-release

We remind you that Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance will be available from Friday, June 14 On PC, PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series, this re-release will include a large number of new features and content, mainly focusing on… Canon Revengewhich is essentially a second campaign with an alternate plot, new characters, and challenges to face.

The Nahobino version of the eternal demon Jack Frost in Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance

They will be Also including all downloadable content (DLC). Previously released new environments to explore and over 40 new demons have been added. Not only that, but both old and new are equipped with unique abilities, increasing their strategic importance. New combat-related functions have also been implemented to speed it up, such as the ability to skip animated sequences of shots, special abilities or battle automation. Moreover, in this version of the game you can save at any time.

Just to give an idea of ​​the abundance of new content, Atlus estimates double the duration compared to the original (provided you haven’t played it already), which ranges from 80 to good 160 raw. If you want to know more, we refer you to our review of Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance.