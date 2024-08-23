She suffers from Berton syndrome

After spending nine years in America, Georgia PaganoA fifteen-year-old boy from Salento suffers Berton syndromeFinally returned to Italy. His story drew national attention, not only for the seriousness of his condition, but also for the controversy surrounding the management of the funds received. In particular, the journalist Selvaggia Lucarelli questioned the family’s lack of transparency regarding the reimbursement of more than 10 million euros from the Lecce local health authority and the private donations collected over the years.

A Facebook page dedicated to Georgia, which documented her story until last June, remained dormant, prompting more questions. However, now Giorgia and her mother Elisa left their American city of Pittsburgh and returned to Salento on a government plane that landed in Brindisi. They were accompanied by her brother Giordano, a doctor, and the loyal dogs who accompanied Georgia during her long years of treatment at the Children’s Hospital. It was at this specialized center that the girl underwent a delicate intestinal transplant, a necessary operation to combat a congenital disease that prevented her from eating normally. The return to Italy was made possible by the decision of the Regional Transplantation Commission and the Lecce ASL, which after careful verification confirmed that Georgia’s conditions are now stable and she does not need to stay in the United States. After an initial stop at the oncology hospital in Lex, Giorgia is followed by the transplant center in Bergamo, where she will continue her treatment journey.

What is Berton Syndrome?

Berton syndrome is a rare congenital disorder characterized by severe dysfunction of the gastrointestinal and urinary tracts. Affected children have megacysts (abnormally large bladders), bowel hypoperistalsis (fewer or absent bowel movements), and other visceral abnormalities. This syndrome prevents normal feeding and bladder emptying, requiring intensive medical care and often bowel transplantation. The exact cause of Berton syndrome is unknown, but it is believed to be related to genetic mutations. The prognosis is serious and requires specialized treatment.