She escapes from the balcony and saves herself

The wife was stabbed in the neck. Then, after the test, he escapes, but everyone is in suspense for two hours. A terrible morning in Cologno Monzese, a 35-year-old woman, a Romanian citizen, and her husband, a 36-year-old Egyptian citizen, were injured at the end of a domestic dispute.





The alarm went off just after 12.30pm from the apartment on the first floor of the building at No. 81 via Milano. The victim, according to the first known information, escaped from the balcony, where firefighters and carabiners reached her, who accompanied her to the emergency room in San Gerardo de Monza at the yellow code. The 35-year-old had an argument with his partner, who was scared and went to the house next door to ask for help. There, however, she was grabbed by the man and struck in the neck with a glass bottle: the blow inflicted a deep wound on her, but fortunately her life was not in danger.

Firefighters turned off the gas throughout the building after the victim was rescued, fearing that the man had besieged himself inside the home after the attack with suicidal intent. The carabinieri negotiator was also there, but he received no response from inside. At around 2.30pm, after two hours of tension, the military entered the apartment where three large dogs were found. The attacker is already missing and is currently being sought.