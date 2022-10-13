Sharing increasingly green mobility, Milan and Rome at the top in the EU

Vehicle participation is constantly increasing in Italian cities. In 2021, vehicle-sharing service usage levels (car-sharing, scooter-sharing, bike-sharing, and scooter-sharing) are back as high as they were in the pre-pandemic period: about 35 million trips were made in vehicle-sharing, +61% compared to 2020 and 25% more than 2019 and 83% of rentals are made on mini-mobility vehicles.

Mobility sharing is greener than ever

fleets Mobility sharing Which has become increasingly “light”, small and electric, moving from 84.6 thousand vehicles in 2020 to nearly 89,000 vehicles in 2021, distributed between scooters (51%), bicycles (31%), scooters (10%), and cars ( 7%). The share of electric vehicles has risen from 63% to 77% in the past year. to share It becomes greener and greener With 94.5% of the combined vehicles with zero emissions. Sector sales have also grown, reaching 130 million + 52% compared to 2020. Cities that symbolize mobility sharing remain Milan and Romebut also Palermo and Naples They rise in order, which confirms the growth of the sector in the center and south.

“Report on Mobility Sharing”

“Report on Mobility Sharing”, which was presented on the occasion of Sixth National Participatory Mobility Conference, “Lesscars: Leading the Revolution”, presents an image to share commuting in Italy. The report also predicts positive trends for 2022, which is poised to be a better year than 2021, given that the pool of rents registered through shared mobility services grows between January and June by 113% in Milan and 83% in Rome.

there The Italian Mobility Post claims its first place in Europea, in the Common European Mobility Index, tracked by Fluctuo, with Milan as the first European city in terms of vehicle sharing per inhabitant.

Below are the details of the report.

car sharing

The car sharing services Changing: Free-flowing car-sharing services are struggling in short rentals, but are growing in medium-term rentals, with the goal of becoming the alternative to car ownership. In 2021, free-flow car-sharing services recorded 8% lower rents compared to 2020, but increased rentals 43.7 minutes and 11 minutes higher than they did in 2019. + 22.2% more trips compared to 2020. 32% of cars are electric or hybrid, and electrification is up 12% compared to 2020.

Participation by bike

the number of bike sharing services In Italy, it decreased in 2021 compared to the previous year due to the re-calibration of fleets in large cities and the transition to contracts. However, between the end of the year and the beginning of 2022, particularly in large cities where the same scooter-sharing service operators are enriching their fleet with thousands of electric bikes, bike-sharing is taking a leap forward compared to 2020 in terms of demand: +56% for drone bike-sharing with 4.6 million rentals and +22% with 3.4 million bike-sharing station rentals. A particularly pronounced trend in Rome and Milan, where rents increased by 90% and 157% from January to June 2022.

scooter sharing

Scooter sharing services registered a strong penetration in Italy, with a 100% increase in the number of rentals compared to the previous year. 2021 will witness the strong spread of this service. In particular, this sector alone recorded half of all rentals made in Italy (17.9 million). Services are active in 24 cities, with 15 cities to be added to service in 2021.

scooter sharing

Demand for shared scooters is booming and in 2021 it’s back to 2019 levels (+5%). About 9,000 motorcycles are available to participate in various Italian cities, including Benevento, Bergamo, Grosseto, La Spezia, Lake Garda, Lecce, Pescara and Taranto. The fleet of shared scooters is almost entirely electric.

Mobility sharing is a convenient economic model

From the analysis of comparing the costs of shared mobility in relation to the costs of private mobility. A citizen who uses his bicycle more often in the city, public transport and, if necessary, a combination of shared mobility services, Can bring annual savings of up to 3,800 euros Regarding the choice of the usual use of the vehicle. The only fixed costs of owning a car in Italy will allow the purchase of 3 rides per day with various shared mobility services.

Sharing mobility to reduce environmental impact

The use of participatory mobility has positive repercussions not only on the environmental quality of the fleet (94% without emissions), but also on the lifestyle of the user. The latter, in fact, makes a number of trips similar to those of non-users, but opts more for sustainable solutions, such as public transport. Moreover, mobility sharing reduces the need for cars in the family: 44% of users say they don’t own any, versus 14% of non-users.