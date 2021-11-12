Shapovalov Oger Eliasim and Paul Tiafoe. Ko Murray – OA Sport

There was no room for story telling at the ATP tournament in Stockholm. Andy Murray’s career semifinalist number, that after beating Jannik Sinner in the previous round had to make way for Tommy Paul Probably weaker than the third game in three days. You pay at the start of the game, you lose three serves in a row, and at the end, you spend two hours playing.

For Paul, the semi-finals will see the All-Stars and Stripes derby Francis Tiafoe. special match with Daniel Evans, Another magician from the ring, who balanced in the first half alongside the Brits, then exploded by losing five of the last six rounds of serve, and amassing only two of the last 14 games played.

On the one hand, the United States on the one hand, and Canada on the other. Felix Auger Eliassim He has very few problems with Van de Zandschulp boutique And he’s having a big break with his “different twin” Denis Shapovalov Which doesn’t come from an impressive period of shape: It took nearly two and a half hours and fourteen smashes to remove it Arthur Rinderknech, A willing player but with less talent than him, Back to get a positive result from Wimbledon. Great opportunity for Aliassime, still looking for the first confirmation on the level of ATP.

ATP Stockholm 2021, result November 11

F. Tiafoe b. Evans 1-6 6-1 6-1

Oger – Eliassim b. B. Van De Zandschulp 6-4 and 6-3

NS. Paul b. a. Murray 6-2 3-6 6-3

Dr.. Shapovalov b. a. Rinderknech 4-6 6-3 7-5

Photo: La Presse