Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Sniper Elite 4 surprise update for the next generation

Like the bolt out of the blue too Shadow of the Tomb Raider who – which Elite Sniper 4 I received an official next-gen update, thus stable 4K and 60fps support on both. PlayStation 5 Of the Xbox X/S.

It was something of a surprise, without any kind of previous communication from the developers of the two games, Crystal Dynamics NS insurgency. Patch 2.01 introduces Lara Croft’s latest adventures.4K support on PS5 in high definition“, while the game’s Xbox Store page now appears”Optimized for Xbox Series X/S.On Youtube, it is also possible to find some video testimonials of the improvements that were officially first made for Shadow of the Tomb Raider on next-gen systems thanks to the new update.

Similar letter to Sniper Elite 4, with Rebellion also issuing an official announcement and press release for the occasion to confirm the update’s availability:The update brings stunning 4K visuals to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, smooth 60fps and noticeable improvement in load times, delivering the ultimate Sniper Elite 4 experience.“.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider originally came out in 2018. If you haven’t played it before and are interested in playing it on the next generation, you can read on below. Shadow of the Tomb Raider review to get an idea. As for Rebellion, the latest title in the series is Sniper Elite VR released on July 8, 2021.