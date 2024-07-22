Shadow of Maria De Filippi

Could Andrea Delugo’s new show be inspired by one created by Maria De Filippi? Common points.

A new beginning for Andrea DeLogohas been promoted with full marks by the Rai senior management for the upcoming TV season. After years as a radio host, late night commitments and as a reporter during the most important musical events in Rai, it is now time to also venture into the realm of hosting. Not necessarily something that has to do with the world of music, which seems to be his absolute comfort zone.

Delugo, after excellent performances alongside Carlo Conte, for the third time in a row at the helm of the team Team Summer Hits She is ready to get her hands on her own program in every way. The announcement was made last Friday, July 19, when the RAI fall and winter schedules were presented in Naples. magic door It’s the title, and so far it seems like a very interesting idea and worth exploring further in light of the upcoming TV season. However, let’s see why reading the description, it reminds us of something very familiar and related to competition.

Andrea Delugo, the new program on Rai reminds you of something: Maria De Filippi has something to do with it

Perhaps we are in the age of television where there is a lack of imagination and the desire to invest in forms never seen before on the small screen. We are increasingly confronted with imitations, things already shown that do not add anything new to the wide range of proposals available around us. Description and first previews of the new program that Andrea Delugo will host Rai 2 Starting October 7th, there is nothing new, quite the opposite. The stories of the heroes come first, and hence the desire for transformation and change, starting with appearance first.

We will then talk about beauty and lifestyle, with advice from experts who will give a new image to those lucky enough to participate. Photograph Designed by Maria De Filippi And he did it Simona Ventura on Channel 5but also How I want me, Once submitted by Belen Rodriguez In Italy 1 (Which tries again in Discovery with another already seen experiment)They were exactly the same thing. Perhaps the authors were inspired by these forms, as the change in these terms represents a dynamic that greatly fascinates the audience. But there was something new and unseen that was expected because it represents an important starting point for the presenter who may move towards co-hosting the program. Sanremo FestivalWill she still be able to surprise us without getting lost in the big cauldron of more or less cookie cutter shapes?