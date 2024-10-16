Severe weather warning in Liguria. Rivers overflow, landslides and floods – news

Flooded rivers and flooded roads: Bad weather returns to Liguria. Heavy rains caused flooding in the Bormida River in the Savona area of ​​Ferania, Altare and Cairo Montenotte. Train services between Lono and Pietra Ligure (Savona) have been suspended. Several roads in the province were closed due to flooding and fallen trees, including Aurelia in Celle, through Bullocks in Lono, and the Col de Catipona, which has since reopened. The A10 Genoa-Ventimiglia highway was closed for about an hour between Varese and Arenzano in the direction of Genoa. Schools will be closed tomorrow in the La Spezia region, while in Celle Ligure children are stuck in class due to weather warnings. Warning also in Piedmont, Liguria, Emilia-Romagna and Tuscany.

The situation is detailed

In the Savona region, flooding of roads and basements was reported in the municipalities of Calais Ligure and Celle Ligure, where Mayor Marco Beltreme appealed for “children to stay in school on the first floor” during a yellow warning for thunderstorms. Until further notice this afternoon”.

Two flights arriving at Colombo’s Cristoboro Airport were diverted due to heavy rain in Genoa. It is Ryanair arriving from Catania and landing in Turin and arriving from Naples and stopping at Pisa. No flights have been canceled at this time, but there are delays to Rome Fiumicino and flights to Pisa and Catania.

“Let’s pretend to be on red alert because the situation is very serious – the mayor announces – Giare Torrent is on pre-alert, a large landslide has fallen in Aurelia in Celi and Anas has taken action”. The mayor of Celle has signed a decree suspending all teaching activities tomorrow.

Many municipalities in the Province of La Spezia and Liguria have decreed Face-to-face lessons stop tomorrow In secondary schools following an orange weather warning.

Meanwhile, the A10 Genoa-Savona motorway has reopened between Varas and Arenzano towards Genoa, previously closed due to heavy rain. Currently traffic is flowing on all lanes in the affected area and ten kilometers of queues are due to heavy traffic. Users already in traffic and heading towards Savona are advised to take the A26 Genova Voltri-Gravellona Toce, continue on the A21 Turin-Piacenza and reach the Ligurian coast via the A6 Turin-Savona, the reverse route for those heading towards the Ligurian capital.

More severe weather in the north, warning in Liguria and Emilia Romagna



The worst weather in Italy, a disturbance of Atlantic origin is stationed in the Mediterranean Sea and in the next few hours there will be rain and thunderstorms in some northern and central areas, especially in the northwest and Tuscany.

Based on the available forecasts, the Department of Civil Defense has issued a fresh weather warning for widespread rain from early Thursday morning, which will be more intense locally and accompanied by lightning, hail and strong winds. , in Piedmont, Liguria, Emilia-Romagna and Tuscany.

In light of the expected events, the department has assessed an orange alert for parts of Liguria and Emilia-Romagna.

Reproduction protected © Copyright ANSA