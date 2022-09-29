Severe warning of civil defense for the risk of strong thunderstorms; Many areas at risk, details »ILMETEO.it

Weather: Civil Defense severe warning for risk of strong thunderstorms; Many areas at risk, details

National Civil Defense Alert A moist and unsteady southwesterly flow will reach our country, which will gradually worsen over the course of tomorrow, with events including thunderstorms and locally strong intensification over central and part of the south.

Based on the available forecasts, the Department of Civil Defense, in agreement with the concerned regions – who are responsible for implementing civil defense systems in the concerned regions – has issued a warning of adverse weather conditions. Weather events affecting different parts of the country may determine hydrological and hydraulic criticalities reported in the National Summary, National Criticality and Warning Bulletin, which can be consulted on the Department’s website (www.protezionecivile.gov). that).

From the morning of Thursday, September 29, an inversion or thunderstorm will occur in the western regions of Tuscany, Marseille, Umbria, Lazio, Sardinia, Campania, Abruzzo and Molise and the Tyrrhenian. Basilicata and the departments of central-northern Calabria. These events are accompanied by heavy rain, frequent power outages, localized hail and strong winds.

Estimated on Thursday, September 29, based on anticipated and ongoing events. Orange alert For hydrological risk in the central-western part of Sardinia. Further, Yellow alert Umbria, Lazio, Abruzzo, Molise, most of Tuscany, Marche, Campania, Sicily, Sardinia and Friuli Venezia Giulia, Basilicata and parts of Calabria.

Based on new forecasts and the evolution of events, the weather structure and severity forecast for Italy is updated daily and is available on the website of the Department of Civil Protection (www.protezionecivile.gov.it). CODE OF CONDUCT TO BE FOLLOWED DURING BAD WEATHER Information about regional alert levels, specific criticisms that may affect individual territories and preventive measures adopted is managed by regional civil defense structures, with which the Department monitors the evolution of the situation in liaison.