Severe warning from the Civil Protection for heavy rain and storms, official bulletin » ILMETEO.it

Weather: Severe warning from the Civil Protection of heavy rain and storms, official bulletin
Weather alert from the National Civil ProtectionOn Saturday January 21, 2023, the Civil Protection issued a report of severe weather conditions in several regions of central and southern Italy. Orange alert in Campania Where a severe phase of bad weather is expected, while it will be Yellow alert in at least 8 areas. Below is the official weather report.
Moderate criticism due to hydrogeological hazards/orange alert: Campania: Piana Sele, Alto Cilento, Basso Cilento, Tusciano, Alto Sele, Sorrento-Amalfi Peninsula, Monti di Sarno, Monti Picentini, Piana Campana, Naples, Islands and Vesuvian Area
Regular criticisms due to hydraulic hazards/yellow alert: Calabria: South Ionian Side, North Tyrrhenian, Middle and North Ionian, Central and South Jonico, North Ionian, South Tyrrhenian, Middle and South Tyrrhenian, Middle and North Tyrrhenian
Mollys: Frentani – Sannio – Matese, Litoranea, Alto Volturno – Medio Sangro
Puglia: Basso Fortore, Tavoliere – lower basins of Candelaro, Cervaro and Carapelle
Sardinia: Logodoro, Campidano, Montevecchio – Pischilappiu basins, Iglesiente, Tirso basins
Regular criticisms due to thunderstorm hazards/yellow alert:
Abruzzo: Marsica, upper Sangro basin, Pescara basin, Aterno basin, lower Sangro basin, Tordino Vomano basins
Basilicata: Base-A2, Base-D, Base-C
Calabria: South Ionian side, North Tyrrhenian, Middle-North Ionic, Middle-South Ionic, North Ionic, South Tyrrhenian, Middle-South Tyrrhenian, Central-North Tyrrhenian
Mollys: Frentani – Sannio – Matese, Litoranea, Alto Volturno – Medio Sangro
Sicily: Northwest, Akkadian Islands, Ustica, Northeast, Tyrrhenian side, Aeolian Islands, North Central, Tyrrhenian, Southwest, Pantelleria Island
