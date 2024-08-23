Severe heat wave over the weekend, but watch out for rain; Predictions

The weekend will be hot and muggy, but with some rain



Good news for summer lovers or those still on vacation: Despite some downsides, such as high humidity, a stable and warm weekend awaits in many parts of the country (it will be a very bad weekend) with some rain especially for relief.



The person responsible for all this is the African anticyclone, which, after a short hiatus, has already returned as a major protagonist for 48 hours.

So now let’s see what awaits us on the weather front for the coming weekend.



Saturday the 24th

African anticyclone will continue to dominate Fair weather prevails throughout most of the peninsula. Skies are mostly clear or slightly cloudy, guaranteeing a sunny and bright day. However, creation Isolated storm outbreaks In the afternoon, it will be more Western Alps And on Reliefs of Abruzzo.

Temperatures are expected to rise further Values ​​exceeding 30-33°C in many areas make the climate significantly warmer. Winds are weak and variable, resulting in calm seas and very warm waters, perfect for those looking to enjoy a day at the beach.

Sunday 25th

Sunday will also see the continued impact of the African Anticyclone Guarantees general conditions for good weather in most of Italy. The sun will be the absolute protagonist, especially in the mid-northern regions, shining through clear skies and very few clouds. Cloud cover is expected to increase over Puglia and Calabria.

On that day The AlpsHowever, some may explode Thunderstorm Internally serious. These events may extend into the evening Prealps and at The high plain of the Triveneto.

Intense heat will be felt everywhere Along with a feeling afa Especially in urban areas and along the beaches, maximum temperatures can easily reach 35 degrees Celsius Peaks up to 38 degrees Celsius in SardiniaOn the Taranto region and the Lucanian coasts.

In short, if holidaymakers are happy on the one hand, there will be fewer people who need to stay in big cities where the atmosphere is too heavy.