November 26, 2021

Several demos on the Xbox Store are pre-rolling - Nerd4.life

Several demos on the Xbox Store are pre-rolling – Nerd4.life

November 26, 2021

evening Game Awards 2021 Approaching and with this various initiatives are planned by publishers and producers: in addition to advertisements, news, trailers and promotional events such as discounts and Trial distribution From the announced or upcoming titles it seems that some of them noon early su Xbox Store.

It is basically about indian games, is somehow connected to the December 9 event hosted by Geoff Keighley, but these titles are still interesting, even if many of them are practically unknown.


Nobody saves the world, image from the game

Among those already known are Nobody Saves the World by Drinkbox Studios, which is supposed to arrive in early 2022, and Mind Scanners, which has already been released on PC, but with good response, a “retro futuristic” simulation by The Outer Zone.

These Microsoft Store titles actually have revenue set with “TGA21 Demo” written next to the title, clearly indicating demos compiled specifically for The Game Awards 2021. Let’s see the list of demos that have appeared so far:

  • Nobody saves the world
  • mind scanners
  • Treasures of the Aegean Sea
  • Aspire: Ina’s Tale
  • space boat
  • What lies in the multiverse
  • darkest stories
  • Rakowventure
  • Aztech: Forgotten Gods
  • Josh Gurney: Darkness Tooms
  • Outbreak: Contagious memories

