Settlers attack a village in the West Bank: one Palestinian dead, several injured. Israeli President Herzog: “A Massacre”

OffLorenzo Cremonesi

Prime Minister Netanyahu has criticized the move, but far-right parties in the government support full annexation of territories occupied by Israel in 1967.

From our correspondent TEL AVIV – The real one Massacre One of many in recent times was held last night Israeli settlers against the small village of Zid in the West Bank . A news release at night says A hundred Jewish extremists, many of them armed and masked who raided the village Shooting and setting fire to houses and cars. A 23-year-old youth, Rashi Cheda, was reportedly killed and others injured.

According to the Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Health in nearby Ramallah, Sources at the scene tell us that the dead and injured were hit by bullets .

Israeli President Herzog In a post Massacre in Samaria”. In a rare report on these issues, Prime Minister Netanyahu also criticized the event. But immigrants are well aware that they are supported by the messianic and nationalist far-right parties it supports. In 1967 Israel fully annexed the occupied territories Today they are part of the government coalition.

Zid is a small, primitive village of about 2,500 people in the rocky hills ten kilometers west of Nablus. One of many who were gradually strangled By the expansion of Jewish colonies Against international law and despite UN condemnations. Israeli national security minister, Itamar Bn-Kivir, a super hawk associated with immigrants, as the army attacked. His hands are tied in eliminating “terrorists”.

Indeed, the nationalist far-right witnessed the brutal massacre of Israelis by Hamas on October 7. An opportunity to renew his plan to expel the Palestinians and eliminate once and for all the possibility of their own state in the West Bank and Gaza.

Newspaper Haaretz General A series of very poignant testimonies from Israeli doctors and soldiers It condemns abuses against Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons.

All these things keep happening Massacres of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip And today talks in Doha are trying to reach an agreement on a ceasefire. America is looking for a breakthrough. But the situation seems to be blocked.