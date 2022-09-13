Setting, historical period and clues extracted from the trailer – Nerd4.life

Assassin’s Creed: Codename Hexe It is the new chapter of the series in development at Ubisoft Montreal and it’s still a long way off, but some Information about the place and historical site More can be extracted from the first Trailer teaser Posted by Ubisoft, as in the Access the Animus video.

As we’ve seen, Marc-Alexis Cote, Executive Producer of Ubisoft Quebec, announced Assassin’s Creed: Codename Hexe during the series’ dedicated event within Ubisoft Forward, presenting it as a game “different” from the rest of the seasons and then deciding which one wouldn’t be an action RPG .

Beyond that, however, not much information has emerged from the teaser trailer, which on the other hand has been uploaded secrets and references also cited at the time of presentation.

As we immediately assumed in the ad, the title refers to a domain Magic, especially for GermanyHexe is a German term associated with witches.

This could indeed suggest a location both geographically and historically: it could in fact have been the period of the witch hunt that broke out in central southern Germany between fifteenth and sixteenth century, focusing on some cities in particular such as Alzenau, Fulda, Ellwangen and Mainz that reach Cologne. However, Wurzburg could be the prime suspect at the prime location, because it was the site of one of the largest witch trials between 1625 and 1631, and because it may be related to the author of the Book of Abraham, from whom the signs visible in the circle below the amulet shown in the trailer.

these letter or symbol It is related to the field of occultism, but represents a kind of alphabet that can be deciphered. As we can see in the video, it is the alphabet of the Magi, a language used in magic and astrology, but it can be translated into the standard language. Following these directions, the writing in the circle should be translated into German as “We work in the dark to serve the light,” a motto used by the junkies in the series.

When translating other signs that appear arranged in concentric circles, another message appears that can be translated as “Mephisto sells our house.” In short, a great deal of detail is already emerging from the short trailer, all of which seem to refer to occultism, suggesting that Assassin’s Creed: Codename Hexe could really be a different chapter than usual.