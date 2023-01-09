January 9, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Set-pieces are part of the game! They should have happened in the last minutes

Mirabelle Hunt January 9, 2023 1 min read

Speak into microphones Dozen In the post-match match between Milan And RomeDavid Calabria He commented from his point of view on the surreal final in San Siro.

The Rossoneri captain highlighted the team’s mental errors in the final minutes of the match against the Giallorossi, which made an appeal for the upcoming matches.

Calabria Milan Rome

Milan, Rome and Calabria are not suitable: the explosion

Game already won? We didn’t think so, it would have been stupid because we didn’t win. We played a very good game. Wasting like this shouldn’t happen in the last few minutes. Their goals are not the result of chance, the only way they could hurt us at that moment was with some dead balls. We were stupid, we did so much better than them and we had to take it home win over. area tags? We always set the same way during set-pieces, and we have prepared well for this match. We knew they were good at free kicks and it’s strange to lose two points like that. We had to reduce these kinds of mistakes, perhaps by avoiding making them Make it uselessBut these things happen“.

you are here:
residence » coverage » Calabria unfit: “Set-pieces are part of the game! It should have happened in the last few minutes

See also  Tonight in Palma de Mallorca kicks off the Champions League. Current Rachele Barbieri - OA Sport

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

6 min read

LIVE MN – Towards Milan-Rome, the Rossoneri have arrived at the San Siro

January 8, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Saudi Arabia wants Formula 1 teams in NEOM and Prince Khaled: “We have companies that can help the future of cars.”

January 8, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Villarreal-Real Madrid, blue encounter with former hug: It happened in the pre-match

January 8, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

3 min read

Clashes between Roma and Napoli fans on the A1. The Romanian was wounded and arrested for a serious fight

January 9, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

“Beware of Fake Refunds”. New scam alert

January 9, 2023 Karen Hines
3 min read

Today’s horoscope January 9, 2023 for all signs according to Blackbeard

January 9, 2023 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Free computer Let’s see who can use it and how to do it »ILMETEO.it

January 9, 2023 Karen Hines