Series 7 update brings 5 ​​Ferraris and other news – Nerd4.life

Forza Horizon 5 Updated withSeries 7 updatethat you carry with it Five new Ferraris Two of them have not been published for the series, as well as many other innovations that are also associated with festivities Cinco de MayoMay 5, or May 5, is a national celebration in Mexico.

The update was introduced during the recent Let’s GO broadcast event, so the Series 7 update brings many interesting news to Forza Horizon 5, especially regarding the Festival playlist.

Besides individual events, different locations will receive new Cinco de Mayo-themed decorations and items, particularly Guanajuato and other areas of the map.

As for the new cars, everyone on the festival’s playlist is Ferrari, the first two cars not released for the series:

1962 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso

1992 Ferrari 512 Testa Rossa

2014 Ferrari California T

2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo

2020 Ferrari SF90 Stradal

cars car lane Instead they are the following:

2003 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning

2008 Dodge Magnum SRT-8

2014 Forsberg Racing Nissan 370Z “SafariZ” Safari Rally Tribute

2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro

You will receive more horizon tour 200 new events, adding a torrent of additional content to many of the content already in the main game. There are also new cosmetic items on the way to customize cars and characters, as well as a slew of improvements and bug fixes.

Among the most important innovations, there are also new rules and proposals for EventLab, the possibility of obtaining “Power Trip” prizes in the Horizon Tour and many other innovations that you can find in more detail at this is the address. After Series 6 with the new story on Drift, the Forza Horizon 5 expansion continues.