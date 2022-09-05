Serie A, Salernitana-Empoli 2-2: Lammers freeze the Campania region

Tuscany leads with Satriano, but recovered and bypassed Salernitana. The former Atalanta signs the final 2-2

A small step forward each Salernitana and Empoli In the postponement of Monday for the fifth match of the Italian Serie A ends All’Arechi 2-2 After many goals and presentation. Guests with the future Satriano But immediate comes equal Matzuki. In the second half team Nicola Complete the return with a grid deyaaTen minutes after the end though Lamers Settling the score again. Six points from Campania and four from Tuscany.

One point each for Salernitana and Empoli in postponing the Arci Monday match: 2-2. Five days later, the Campanis are at six points while Zanetti’s team, at four, is still looking for its first win of the tournament. The start of the game with high rhythms: Sippy is attentive to Lammers’ shot, then Candreva tries to shoot quickly but shoots high. The match was released just a half hour later with guest advantage Satriano, who sent Henderson’s cross into the net after a fine choral work by the Tuscans. However, it wasn’t the time to cheer, and seven minutes later the hosts found the same thanks to Matzucci. Bravo midfielder Campania to get rid of three opponents before placing Vicario. Recovery begins quietly, then a flash from Dia is required in the 61st minute to turn the score: the striker rushes to clear a cross from Vilhena with his thigh. Salernitana who appears to be in control of the match, at 79′ Piatek (who entered the second half) touches the trio but Vicario saves the shot to the corner. Just in the moment of maximum confidence for Nicolas’ team, the unexpected draw for Empoli arrived: it is Lammers, their best team, who beat Seppi with a superb outside-of-the-area shot that Fazio also blocked. Salernitana was surprised, the reaction time was short and the match went on without emotion until the triple whistle, which satisfies both teams.

Fazio 6 – A defensive leader with physique and character, for his part it is always difficult to pass, unfortunately the shot deflected at 2-2

Bonazoli 5 – He sacrifices himself and tries to elbow but looks very lonely up front, struggles to find playable balls and remains isolated from the game

Biaca 5.5 – The new acquisition of the Tuscans is trying high quality without much success, still lagging behind in physical condition being replaced at the start of the second half

Lammers 7.5 – The most active behind the goal, always on the move and dangerous, manages to keep the opponent’s defense apprehensive.

Salernitana – Empoli 2-2

Salernitana (3-5-2): Sepe 6, Bronn 6, Gyomber 5 (11′ st Daniliuc 5.5), Fazio 6, Candreva 6, Coulibaly 6.5, Maggiore 5.5 (27′ st Kastanos sv), Vilhena 6.5, Mazzocchi 6.5 (38′ st Bradaric sv), Dia 7 (38′ st Botheim sv), Bonazzoli 5 (11′ st Piatek 6.5). Available: De Matisse, Fiorello, Kepzi, Ervolino, Motoc, Perola, Sambia, Valencia. Appendix Nicola 6

Empoli (4-3-1-2): Vicario 6, Stojanovic 6.5, Ismajli 5.5, Luperto 5.5, Parisi 6.5, Haas 5.5 (12′ st Bandinelli 6), Grassi 6 (32′ st Marin sv), Henderson 6 (21′ st Bajrami 6), Pjaca 5.5 (12′ st Akpa Akpro 5.5), Satriano 6.5 (32′ st Ekong sv), Lammers 7.5. Available: Perisan, Ujkani, Cacace, Degli Innocenti, De Winter, Fazzini, Walukiewicz. Zanetti flocks 6

Rule: abyss

Signs: 31′ Satriano (E), 39′ Mazzocchi (S), st 16′ Dia (S), 36′ Lammers (E)

ammonites: Matzuki, Coulibaly, Satriano, Akpa Akpro, Castanos

statistics

Empoli have drawn in four consecutive Serie A matches for the first time since January 2015 (five in this case).

Empoli are the first team to draw in four of their first five matches in Serie A Sampdoria in 2008/09.

Salernitana scored six points in five Serie A matches, and it took 10 matches to reach that level in the last tournament.

Empoli are the first team to score three players born in 2000 onwards: Tommaso Baldanzi, Fabiano Baresi and Martin Satriano.

Of the four players who have participated in at least five goals in this league (Liao, Kvaratskhelia, Arnautovic and others), Boulay Día has the least number of matches (four).

Boulay Día is the first player in Salernitana history to score three goals in the club’s first five matches in a Serie A season.

Martin Satriano found his first goal in Serie A, appearing for the ninth time in the tournament.

Martin Satriano is the third Uruguayan player to score for Empoli in Serie A, after Marcelo Zaleta and Matias Vecino.

For the second time in Serie A, Sam Lammers participated in a goal in two consecutive games: the first with Atalanta in October 2020.

Pasquale Mazucci’s first goal in Serie A, in his 38th game overall in the competition.