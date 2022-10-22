Serie A: Fiorentina – Inter 3-4, Mkhitaryan decides to recover – Football

Inter beat Florence in the craziest match From this tournament and up to the moment Lazio and Udinese in 21 past Juventus: critical goal after goal in opening stretcher and pillar LautaroHe arrived in the 95th minute when Fiorentina managed to come back three times Cabral, Icony And at 90 minutes with jovich. Goal Mkhitaryan Lucky (the ball was rejected by Come) He was severely challenged by Viola for a previous foul before Dzeko on me Melenkovic. However, for Team Inzaghi, their third success in a row, It’s a festive night, for the Italian in the third knockout in the last three races, Night Fury. All this in a competition forbidden for the faint of heart.

With Handanovic on the bench because of a problem with his finger (space for Onana) and Lukaku stayed in Milan to recover his condition after a long break (the goal he was called up for Wednesday’s challenge in the Champions League with Plzen) Simone Inzaghi in attack initially favored Korea over Dzeko in the tandem attack with LautaroWhile on the wing there is space for Darmian on the right and Dimarco on the left. The Italian trusted Cabral in his trident with Gonzalez and Quam and preferred Duncan over Barack in the middle. In the defense of Martinez Quarta instead of Igor next to Milinkovic. Only the Serbian, ready to go, ‘faded’ with his counter-attack mistake that put the Nerazzurri ahead: Barilla scored (the fourth goal in the league) after 1 minute 32 seconds.

The start of Arimpante for Inzaghi’s team and a shock for the Italian team, who also lost Nico Gonzalez in the eighth minute., left (between a few whistles) palpating behind his left thigh: his place is Icony. Only the Frenchman had two chances on the spot but was unable to take advantage of them.

Unlike Lautaro who, on the defensive sleight of countless opponents, won one match with compatriot Quarta and then hit Terracciano: the third consecutive match in which he scored between Nerazzurri Parilla and Lautaro.. Despite the rush of their fans (in Fiesole’s curve, the usual choreography and on occasion also the controversy due to the many Daspo he received), Fiorentina apparently crushed by the double fault was struggling to regroup in the presence of an Inter who seemed to be so graceful, capable In the evening on management and control. At 30, however, the episode that reopened the game: Di Marco’s foul on Bonaventura and a penalty for Fiorentina after controlling Var: Coam would have liked to hit him, who immediately took the ball in hand, and instead went to the penalty spot for Cabral who didn’t fails. The Brazilian striker has not scored a goal in the league since last April 10 in Naples.

Morale in the square was frenzied: a hint of a brawl with a barrage of warnings including an inzag of protests. As in the first half, also in the second, Inter started with his head down, aiming to strike again, the Italian tried to play everything by Jovic’s introduction of Duncan: the Serbian entered behind the trident. The front-wheel-drive Fiorentina, which, thanks to Nerazzurri’s blamed relaxation, found equal footing with a fine shot from Ikoné. The purple exploded and Inzaghi immediately brought in Dzeko. Soon the outcome changed again: to the applause of President Zhang and Diego Milito sitting in the stands, Lautaro put Inter Milan back ahead with a penalty after a long consultation at VAR to assess their offside position. By the Argentine himself, who landed from Terracciano. Then Inzaghi removed Lautaro who touched his leg on his exit, inserting Bellanova, thus Inter lost their reference and Fiorentina took advantage of that by recovering again in the 90th minute with an acrobatic shot from Jovic. It looked over (the same wouldn’t have happened to a screaming scandal), but Mkhitaryan seized the wild card in full recovery, unleashing the Italian’s fury and raising tensions between the two teams.