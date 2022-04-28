Serie A: Bologna – Inter 2-1, Atalanta – Torino 4-4 – Sports

Bologna 2-1 Inter (1-1) (Krona). Atalanta – Torino 4-4 (2-2) (Krona)

Harakiri Inter: In Dall’Ara he misses an opportunity that could cost the Scudetto, with four days left to play. On the night the Italian club dreamed of beating Milan, the unexpected defeat arrived: Radu’s duck foul, summoned the second goalkeeper to replace the last Handanovic. On the streak, the holdup is smooth, giving Samson the easiest winning goal. At the end of the match, the goalkeeper leaves the field in tears, comforted by his teammates. It is a very painful knockout, because Inter started strong, finding the advantage after three minutes with Perisic in the rematch over Dallara, who he missed last January 6 due to the decision of Covid and ASL to quarantine the hosts of Bologna. On the eve of the match. Inter then resumed for 3-0 which resulted in nothing but a rematch confirming that Bologna is a neutral arbiter of the tournament: after snatching a point from Milan and Juventus, they took three points with Inter, which are still in pursuit. A surprise kick-off for the Nerazzurri: in addition to the goalkeeper, Bastoni was also not at his best during the warm-up period, in their place Rado among the lists and Demarco in the middle of the three. Only then did Inter, who seemed to have put the game on a slope ready to go: at 3 minutes, on a left throw-in, Perisic cuts behind the defenders, takes the ball, jumps, exchanges stage with one of his teammates, tunnels to Barrow and bounces back. At seven for the advantage. Inter dominated the goal and touched it several times with Lautaro and Dumfries, who devoured on three occasions and did not find the door, also thanks to the divine shutdown by Sumuro and Midel.

Bologna wasn’t around, until the 29th minute, when the former Arnautovic managed to capture the team, empty it of Barrow and take a position in the area, to control DiMarco on Barrow’s header pass 1-1. Inzaghi complains about Soriano’s mistake against Perisic regarding the recovery of Rosobli’s ball, but Duveri, who adopts an English counter, confirms this, and blames the Inter coach for the protests. It is the goal that changes the match, as Bologna tried to appear on the same axis, without success. Inter resumed the attack in the second half, with shots from outside by Brozovic and Demarko who found Skorobski ready, a miracle in the 10th minute header Correa from a corner kick, Bologna responded with an Arnautovic-Barrow counterattack, which saw the Gambian’s shot high from the edge. Inter did not break through, also thanks to the divine shutdown by Theate and Medel on Dumfries and Brozovic and then Inzaghi changed: inside Dezko and Sanchez for Correa and Barella, who took it poorly and walked out without hiding all his disappointment. Trident, Inzaghi falls, but Inter loses the balance and a minute later, still on the Barrow-Arnautovic axis, Bologna has a counterattack, but the Austrian loses the most beautiful. The game gets tense: red arrives for Nerazzurri technical collaborator Spicciarello, who scores with Theate, and yellow for Calhanoglu (warning, Udinese will miss. A throw-in, Radu gives an advantage to the hosts, with a duck similar in dynamics to Sunday’s Merritt match in Empoli, and Buffon’s match on Monday in Perugia, after two minutes Dominguez save on the goal line over D’Ambrosio and Inter Milan, you have to give up and the goalkeeper comes out in tears.

In the other match at 8.15 pmAtalanta and Turin tied 4-4. Granata immediately advanced with Sanabria, then a penalty equalizer by Morell and a doubling of De Ron, but always a penalty was the bombshell with Lukic going to 2-2. The balance was shattered in the second half with a new penalty kick that Lukic converted and an own goal for Froler. Atalanta falls short with Pasalic and again with a penalty kick and again Muriel hits 4-4.



Objectives

Goal! Atalanta Torino 0-1 in the fourth minute! Antonio Sanabria Networkwho makes the most of Praet’s pass to build the host’s goal from a few meters away.

Goal! Bologna Inter 0-1 at 3′! Ivan Perisic Network. Great job by the Croatian winger who from the right, on a pass from Barilla, focuses and frees the shot from outside the area that surprises and beats Skorupski and Inter in front.

