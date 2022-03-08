Serie A 13 ineligible for Day 29: Hernandez and Mkhitaryan out

The twenty-eighth day of the Italian Serie A has ended, but many fantasy coaches are already considering training for the next round. This is why it is really important to understand who will be the players who will miss the next round, 29. There are 13 footballers, among whom are Teo Hernandez, Bernadeschi and Mkhitaryan.
Fiorentina, Bonaventura ineligible: Does Melih play?
Fiorentina will have to dispense with him Bonaventure, who would have to serve on the second day of disqualification. midfielder After the red treatment against Sassuolo, he will not play against Bologna in the next round of disqualification. Instead of the suspended midfielder, in the next rounds, there should be Maleh with Torreira and Castrovilli.
Juventus: Bernardeschi out due to disqualification
Juventus will have to abandon Federico Bernardeschi in the first leg of Genoa’s match against Sampdoria scheduled for the next round of Serie A. And Juventus, who will not have Dybala available due to the disqualification, must continue to include Cuadrado and Morata in support of Vlahovic. .
Milan: Who will replace Theo Hernandez?
Milan, after the victory at the Napoli stadium, will face Empoli at home in the next round of the Italian Serie A, and the Rossoneri win at any cost, and he will not be able to count on Theo Hernandez. The French full-back has been ruled out and must be replaced by Ballo-Tourè in the match against the Tuscans.
Rome: alternatives Mkhitaryan and Kumpulla
Roma arrive in the next match against Udinese after their beautiful home win against Atalanta. Mourinho, however, has lost Mkhitaryan and Kumbula by disqualification and will have to run for cover against Friulians: the Giallorossi must present a three-way defense with Ibanez to back Smalling and Mancini, with Cristante in midfield alongside Pellegrini and. Oliveira.
