Serie A 13 ineligible for Day 29: Hernandez and Mkhitaryan out

Fiorentina, Bonaventura ineligible: Does Melih play?

Fiorentina will have to dispense with him Bonaventure, who would have to serve on the second day of disqualification. midfielder After the red treatment against Sassuolo, he will not play against Bologna in the next round of disqualification. Instead of the suspended midfielder, in the next rounds, there should be Maleh with Torreira and Castrovilli.