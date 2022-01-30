Congratulations to Pidan from Tracy
Prime Minister Draghi Mattarella thanked: “He is re-elected Good news for the ItaliansUrsula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, further added: “Congratulations to Mattarella, Italy can always count on the EU.” US President Biden: “Congratulations, we will strengthen our relationship.”
Split in center-right area
The re-election created a split within the center-right, with the Italian brothers electing to vote for Magistrate Carlo Nordio. Georgia Maloney: “Center-right must be reconsidered. Sold for seven months’ salary by seven-year-old Guerrero.” Lego President Matteo Salvini at Sky TG24: “The center-right alliance needs to be clarified. Government? I urge everyone to stand in line on the same page. “
Intelligence:
To receive Sky TG24 messages:
- Most Read Newsletter Newsletter (Click here)
- Announcements on Facebook Messenger (Click Who)
- Audio news with news headlines (Click here)
“Gamer. Professional beer expert. Food specialist. Hardcore zombie geek. Web ninja. Troublemaker.”
More Stories
Canada vs USA: pronostico and possibly pharmacy
Presidential election, direct vote: Seven names competing, from Severino to Tragi, to Matterella Biz
Energy, Ue e Usa: “Al lavoro per evitare choc alle forniture di gas in caso di invasione russa dell’Ucraina”. E si studia potenzieto Tap