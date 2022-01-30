Congratulations to Pidan from Tracy

Prime Minister Draghi Mattarella thanked: “He is re-elected Good news for the ItaliansUrsula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, further added: “Congratulations to Mattarella, Italy can always count on the EU.” US President Biden: “Congratulations, we will strengthen our relationship.”

Split in center-right area

The re-election created a split within the center-right, with the Italian brothers electing to vote for Magistrate Carlo Nordio. Georgia Maloney: “Center-right must be reconsidered. Sold for seven months’ salary by seven-year-old Guerrero.” Lego President Matteo Salvini at Sky TG24: “The center-right alliance needs to be clarified. Government? I urge everyone to stand in line on the same page. “

