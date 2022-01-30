January 30, 2022

Sergio Materella was re-elected President of the Republic with 759 votes

There was Sergio Matterella He was re-elected President of the Republic With 759 votes. He is the second-most-elected head of state after Sandro Bertini. “Calls for serious health, economic and social emergency responsibility”, which “goes far beyond personal perspectives” Matterrella said. It is alleged that the ambassador provided the information to Hussein. The oath of allegiance will take place Thursday, February 3 at 3.30pm.

Congratulations to Pidan from Tracy

Prime Minister Draghi Mattarella thanked: “He is re-elected Good news for the ItaliansUrsula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, further added: “Congratulations to Mattarella, Italy can always count on the EU.” US President Biden: “Congratulations, we will strengthen our relationship.”

Split in center-right area

The re-election created a split within the center-right, with the Italian brothers electing to vote for Magistrate Carlo Nordio. Georgia Maloney: “Center-right must be reconsidered. Sold for seven months’ salary by seven-year-old Guerrero.” Lego President Matteo Salvini at Sky TG24: “The center-right alliance needs to be clarified. Government? I urge everyone to stand in line on the same page. “

Intelligence:

To receive Sky TG24 messages:

See also  Print on trade, health and climate with our partners

