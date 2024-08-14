Serena Burtoni Over the Moon: Despite Sack, Good News Is Coming | Tears in Rivers for Her

After the controversy that affected her, Serena Burtoni is back happy and smiling on social media, finally receiving the long-awaited appreciation.

last July 19In Naples, opinion The schedules for the upcoming TV season have been set. As we can expect, the show hosted by Serena Burtonitalk about “Caesar will…” has been cancelled, in light of a real redefinition of the programmes offered.

For Portoni, in fact, It seems like there is no more space. On the major network TV schedules (at least for now). Even if, according to the announcement, Roberto SergioDespite being offered two different formats on Rai 2 and Rai 3, the journalist decided to accept the offer to host a daily programme on Rai 2. Rai Radio 2which, however, there is not much information yet.

Serena Burtoni is now a well-known face on the small screen. The journalist and TV presenter has always been Reference point for Italians. Former host of “now“H”Today is another day“She wasn’t having a quiet time, but she still got the good news.

The presenter, in fact, having been in Scurati Case CenterShe managed to get an important recognition as she announced herself. Social Profile.

Serena Burtoni, after the Scurati case, everyone is happy for her

news Serena Burtoni suspendedleaving everyone speechless. The journalist and presenter after making some statements about The Scurati Casereceived a disciplinary memo from the company, with 6 days From the comment.

Serena Burtoni gotSupported by many politicians And his colleagues for what was circulated on social media after the writer’s monologue was not broadcast Antonio Scurati speaks about anti-fascism on April 25But unfortunately, he will not return with the follow-up program “Chisara…”. Despite everything, the journalist and writer posted a smiling photo on social media, showing all her fans the award she received.

Good news for the broadcaster’s fans

In fact, Portoni’s fans and supporters will be pleased to know that the presenter, despite the difficult period, He won a very important award. For her career as a writer away from television.

The presenter herself broke the news with a post on Instagram. Serena Burtoni, on the occasion of Salento Book Festival He received an award from a jury of more than 3,000 readers. His novel “You are very sweet relativeHe was selected by the jury from among 150 other talented writers. A great achievement in his career.