Last summer, thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Serbia to demonstrate against a proposed lithium mine in the Zadar Valley. According to the United States and Germany, the protests, led by environmental groups, were fueled by Russia’s disinformation campaign, determined to maintain its privileged position in relations with Belgrade.

The strategic importance of lithium to European car manufacturers, combined with Serbia’s position as a bridge between East and West, has taken a central role in global energy and geopolitical dynamics. That’s why Western officials have pointed to Moscow’s influence in fueling opposition to the Zadar mining project.

The Kremlin’s disinformation campaigns are part of a broader pattern of Russian interference in foreign energy projects. Russia’s goal would be to exclude Serbia from the EU in order to maintain its control over the Balkans.

Zadar’s project goes beyond environmental concerns: lithium, essential for electric vehicle batteries, is a valuable resource in Europe’s push for energy independence from China. Germany has been particularly aggressive in opposing Serbia, with President Olaf Scholes backing a lithium deal between the EU and Belgrade. Russia, however, sees the Zadar mine as an invasion of its sphere of influence in the Balkans.

Serbia finds itself at a crossroads, torn between Western aspirations to protect essential minerals and Moscow’s determination to maintain its geopolitical position. The United States, for its part, is set to reach a strategic agreement with Belgrade to enhance cooperation in the energy sector.

US Under Secretary for Economic Development, Energy and Environment Jose W. According to Fernandez, the agreement will “open new avenues for US investments in Serbia”. The long-standing relationship between Belgrade and Moscow complicates Western openings.

Many Serbs, especially those living near the Zadar mine, fear the project’s impact on air and soil quality, water resources and agricultural production. Serbian officials, including the Ministry of Mines and Energy, stressed that the project “will not affect public health or the environment,” outlining the economic benefits of the initiative, such as the creation of new jobs.

Rio Tinto, the Anglo-Australian mining company behind the project, has also worked to allay residents’ fears. In recent months, the International Energy Agency held a six-hour question-and-answer session on live television to directly engage the public so that citizens can make informed decisions about the project.

Between environmental concerns and economic and energy interests, the future of the Zadar project will play a key role in determining whether Serbia moves closer to the West or remains in Russia’s sphere of influence.