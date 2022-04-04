April 4, 2022

Serbia: Vucic demands victory in the presidential and legislative elections – Ultima Ora

(ANSAmed) – BELGRADE, 3 APRIL – Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic declared a big victory in the first round of presidential elections today, along with the huge success of his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS, conservative) in the early two parliaments convening at the same time as the presidential election and administrative offices in Belgrade and in 13 other municipalities.

Speaking late this evening at his party headquarters, surrounded by cabinet members and party leaders, Vucic said, based on data collected by his party staff, he secured between 59.9% and the presidency. 61%, equivalent to 2,250 thousand votes. . He added that his main opponent Zdravko Bonos, the candidate of the united opposition, got 17.7%, and Milos Jovanovic of the NADA (Hope for Serbia) movement got 5.9%. According to Vucic, parliamentarians received 44%, the united opposition 13.6% and Ivica Dacic’s Socialist Party 11.4%.

His speech was greeted with incessant applause from his supporters, who have long cheered him.

“I thank everyone,” Vucic said, stressing that the election day was spent in an orderly and calm manner, with the exception of some isolated attempts to stir up tension.

(ANSAMED).

Reproduction is reserved © Copyright ANSA


