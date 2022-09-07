September 2022 update available, adds 1440p, game menus and more – Nerd4.life

As announced via the PlayStation Blog, a new one is available from today – September 7, 2022 – PS5 system software update Which adds many new features, such as 1440p support, game menus, and more. The weight of the update is 1,086 GB.

The Game menus It allows you to create collections within the PS5 library to organize your games more clearly. The game can also appear in multiple menus. PlayStation 5 can have a maximum of 15 game lists and each list can contain a maximum of 100 games.

function for Compare 3D audio and stereo, so you can see the differences in the sound system. There is also an easier way to access the activity going on within the Game Center and get into the game as quickly as possible. Added to this are new social functions such as the ability to request screen sharing, party entry notifications, and new functionality for sending stickers and voice messages in Game Base.



PS5

There is also new PS . Application Jobs. You’ll be able to start a PS Remote Play session directly from the PS app on iOS and Android devices, while the PS5 is in idle mode. Also, as with the PS5 feature, PS App users will be able to ask another group member playing on PS5 to start a screen sharing session and then watch their friends play from the app.