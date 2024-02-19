Semiconductors, 1.5 billion aid from US to GlobalFoundries

The US government will provide $1.5 billion Global Foundries With a view to strengthening domestic supply chains to increase semiconductor production.

GlobalFoundries is the third largest independent chip maker in the worldMalta will build a new semiconductor manufacturing facility in New York and expand operations there in Burlington, Vermont, under the terms of a preliminary agreement with the Department of Commerce.

It is expected that The financing will generate $12.5 billion in potential investments Overall in the two states.

Programs funded under CHIPS and the SCIENCE Act will be developed More than 10,000 jobs Over the course of a decade.

“The chips that GlobalFoundries manufactures in these new facilities are vital to our national security,” the Commerce Secretary said. Gina Raimondo To reporters during a briefing on the deal.

Global Foundries e General Motors A long-term deal to supply the automaker with U.S.-made processors was announced on February 9, which will help it avoid chip shortages that have caused the production halt of millions of cars during the Covid-19 pandemic. “Today's announcement will ensure that this does not happen again,” Raimondo said. He added that the new plant in Malta will produce high-value chips not currently manufactured in the United States.

“As a profession, now The focus should be on increasing demand for chips made in the United States and the growth of our skilled U.S. semiconductor workforce,” he said Thomas Caulfield, President and CEO of GlobalFoundries In a statement.