Selvaggia Lucarelli to Gabriel Garko “Undressing a Woman with One Hand” / Hot Gag to Dancing with the Stars

The magic of Selvagia Lucarelli by Gabrielle Garco in Dancing with the Stars 2022: “She knows how to undress a woman with one hand”

Wild Lucarelli He has a soft spot for Gabriel Garco to me Dancing with the Stars 2022 And he never misses an opportunity to express all his admiration for the famous actor. After performing elegantly with her coach, Tove Filfourthe journalist announces that she is excited and satisfied with the trip Gabriel in the Raiuno talent show. And of course it goes straight to the point.

Gabriel Garco’s mother Isabella: “His dad would be proud to see him” / Crying on Dancing with the Stars

“I’ll try to be brief: Gabriel Garco undresses a woman with one hand…”Selvaggia comments to the audience’s applause. “At first I was bothered by his inability to open up and talk about himself, which is something that lingers, because we haven’t learned anything about him since he’s been here.” Lucarelli continues, then focuses on the positive aspects of Actor A’s adventure Dancing with the Stars 2022.

Gabriel Garco and Giddy Lenny on Dancing with the Stars / The Surprised Jury “He Does Impossible Things With Only One Arm”

Selvaggia Lucarelli extols Gabriel Garko’s elegant reserve: “I loved that aspect, even if it was at first…”

“In dancing he was always enthusiastic and danced well”he explains Wild Lucarellibefore singing the contestant’s praises again. “At first I saw that his attitude didn’t want to get his hands dirty,” admits volcano reporter Milli Carlucci. “Instead, I now think he’s a classy reserve and maybe looking at all the competitors who have said so much about themselves, I’d say I like that aspect.Lucarelli asserts. Thanks Gabriel Garco, appreciation and sympathy for Selvaggia seem at least mutual.

Also read:

Selvaggia Lucarelli vs. Iva Zanicchi: “Caciara’s Got Dirty” / Live Whistles and Disputes!

© Reproduction Reserved