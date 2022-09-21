Selma Blair, On Dancing With The Stars With Multiple Sclerosis

Selma Blairthe wonderful American actress, performer Bad intentions And the Hellboyrecently reduced his cinematic activity but continued to shed light on him, because of the battle he is fighting with strength and courage against multiple sclerosisShe was diagnosed with it in 2018.

Since then, during periods of ups and downs, Peaceful Documenting his fight. The actress has gone through some tough times so far Walking with the help of a stick suffers from stutter. But this did not prevent her from continuing to live as normal a life as possible and, in fact, from agreeing to participate in it Dancing with the starsThe American version of Dancing With the Stars.

Selma Blair Dancing with the Stars by Sclerosis

“I’ve underestimated myself in the past and I want to prove I was wrong,” Blair said on stage on Monday. “I don’t want to underestimate myself anymore“.

Salma danced with her teacher Sasha Farber to the tunes of Viennese Waltz Slow and exciting, without a stick, it moves with perfection and grace.

The actress, who wore a gorgeous wisteria-colored dress, performed a slow-jump with Farber to the tunes of “The Time of My Life” by Dave Cook.

Finally, and unexpectedly, Sasha rolled Selma to the floor with her arm above her head, sparking thunderous applause from the audience.

Selma Blair, touching debut on Dancing with the Stars

Choreographer, dancer and judge of the program Carrie Ann Inaba She praised the performance, saying that Salma “danced like a real artist”.

“I was so moved to see someone from the community of Invisible Disease dance… I see you here with your heavy baggage making us all realize that you are perfectly capable of doing whatever you can think of and achieve whatever you can think of, it moves me,” Annaba said. in tears. “You were so strong!”

Salma’s lesson and example are important and essential to convey hope to all those who suffer from similar illnesses. Because life does not stop, it must go on, as the actress says, “with greater courage and responsibility, without underestimating herself.”

Selma Blair, won an Emmy for her fight

Salma recently received an award in Emmy Awards 2022. The actress received a standing ovation from the audience on Monday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for her brave battle with MS.

The 50-year-old chanted cheers as she made her way to the center of the stage, telling the audience “I’m so proud” and thanking them because her eyes betrayed the feelings.