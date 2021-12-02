Selling sector one and two at a good pace

Free sale of tickets Napoli vs AtalantaWhich will take place on December 4, 2021 at 8.45 pm at Maradona Stadium. Upper Curve B sold out yesterday, Curva A and Distinti sales were also positive. Below are the prices and details provided by the Blue Club.

Posillipo parking 75.00€

Tribuna Nisida 55.00 €

Tribuna Family Adulto 15.00 € / 5.00 € (under 12)

you 45.00 euros

The upper ring is a curve 25.00€

Bottom ring curve 15.00€

There are no discounted fare tickets, except for the Family Tribune sector. For this event, the facility capacity will be reduced in accordance with the current legislation.

Each fan can contact Ticketone and purchase the ticket online with the obligation to familiarize themselves with the Fidelity Card. Each fan can purchase a maximum of 4 tickets. Once the purchase procedure is completed, the fan will receive the address in digital form (pdf) via e-mail, which will need to be printed and shown at the entrances to the stadium.

Also for the free sale, it will be possible to purchase vouchers from all authorized points of sale of Ticketone. This list: https://sscnapoli.it/web/content_2cols.aspx?

User change will not be allowed.

This is the link to buy coupons https://sport.ticketone.it/search?promoter=90600215

Online purchases can also be made by uploading the address to your fidelity card.

This sale mode requires that the entry card be linked to a fidelity card which must be used to enter the identification number at the time of purchase and to access the stadium gates by reading the barcode.

The seat assigned to the stadium will be indicated in the placeholder document, a hard copy of which is available at the Internet address:

For tickets loaded on the card https://sport.ticketone.it/post-order

By entering the required information on the page and continuing, on the next page, through the placeholder print link.

The placeholder document must be printed and submitted at each request of the stadium control staff, but the placeholder document, alone, does not constitute a valid admission ticket.

In fact, to get to the stadium, it is necessary to bring your loyalty card, placeholder document and identification document with you.

To access the facility, spectators must necessarily hold one of the Covid-19 green certificates indicated in Art. 9 of the decree-law n. 52/2021; This provision does not apply to those under 12 years of age, as well as to those with an appropriate medical certificate for exemption from SARS-CoV-2 vaccination.

On the following link, you can refer to the procedures for obtaining green certificates: https://www.dgc.gov.it/web/.

We also remind you, together with the green Covid-19 certificates, of vaccination and recovery certificates issued by the following countries: Canada, Japan, Israel, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (including Gibraltar, the Isle of Man, the Channel Islands and the British bases on the island of Cyprus except for territories that do not belong to the continent European) and the United States of America, defined by order of the Minister of Health dated 29.07.2021 and the subsequent circular on 30.07.2021.

Spectators must wear a mask for the duration of the event and respect the assigned seat.

At the entrances, body temperature will be measured, and not everyone with a temperature equal to or greater than 37.5 degrees will be allowed inside the stadium.

SSC Napoli reminds its fans to read and respect the SSC Napoli Rules of Use and Code of Conduct

(https://www.sscnapoli.it/static/content/Regole-accesso-e-uso-151.aspx)

(https://www.sscnapoli.it/static/content_2cols/Codice-di-Condotta-443.aspx).