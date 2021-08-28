Sega and Atlus will live stream at Tokyo Game Show 2021 – Nerd4.life

Sega Open a teaser webpage dedicated to Tokyo Game Show 2021, confirming the existence of a series of live broadcasts that will be broadcast from 1 to 3 October under the name “Sega Atlas Channel“.

Tokyo Game Show 2021 will be held between October 30 to 3. As usual, it will be the scene of many advertisements from Japanese software houses and of course, Sega is also among them. The Location Unfortunately, the teaser offers no clues as to what will be shown for the occasion, but more details will likely arrive in the coming weeks.



Snin Megami Tensei V, the new JRPG awaited by Atlus and Sega

Part of the event is likely to be dedicated to Shin Megami Tensei V, the new JRPG awaited from Atlus that will arrive in November on the Nintendo Switch. For the occasion, new trailers and gameplay videos can be presented to the delight of fans of the series.

Good chances also for news regarding the Persona franchise, given that we’re in the midst of the series’ 25th anniversary celebrations. In short, a potential advertisement for person 6 It may not be impossible. In this regard, Atlas confirmed in July that it is working on 10 new projects and that it will hold events in Japan and the West to celebrate Persona. In addition, the studio is expanding its cast specifically to create a worthy sequel to Persona 5, if not even surpass it.