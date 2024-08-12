See what our Earth will be like in 100 million years: The video is chilling

continental audiences Terra They weren’t always the way they are today. Continents formed when our planet’s plates moved and collided over long periods of time. The following video explains how the current continents are thought to have developed. In the past 600 million years and where will they end up in the next 100 million years?. Happy watching!

advertisement





Earth may have another secret layer inside its core.. Here are the details

Some information about our planet

With a radius of 6,371 kilometers, Earth is the largest of the terrestrial planets and the fifth largest overall in the Solar System. Earth is exactly one astronomical unit (150 million kilometers) away from us. insole This unit is defined exactly like the distance between the Earth and the Sun. It takes light from the Sun about eight minutes, traveling at about 300,000 kilometers per second, to reach our planet.When the solar system settled into its current configuration, about 4.5 billion years ago, Earth formed as gravity pulled together gas and dust. Like the other terrestrial planets, our planet has Central core, rocky mantle, and solid crust.

Cover photo: Ron Blakey, Professor of Geology, Northern Arizona University

If you have come this far it is because you considered our article worth reading to the end. Passione Astronomia has always tried, through scientific publishing, to build a community of more informed and aware people. This is also why we decided to write a book dedicated to astronomy. It has been written in a clear and simple way, precisely because for us, revelation should be available to everyone. Find it from.