See the Moon and Earth photographed from 1.5 million kilometers away: Watch NASA video

The DSCOVR satellite captured a unique view of the Moon and Earth in March 2015. The series of images shows the fully illuminated “hidden side” of the satellite that is never visible from Earth.

Unique location

From its position between the Sun and Earth, DSCOVR carries out its primary mission of monitoring the solar wind in real time in order to create NOAA’s “natural-color” images of Earth. Combining three separate monochrome exposures taken by the camera in rapid succession.. EPIC takes a series of 10 images using several narrow-band spectral filters from ultraviolet to near-infrared. The red, green, and blue channel images are used in these color images. Combining three images taken about 30 seconds apart, while the Moon was moving, produces a slight but noticeable camera “artifact” on the right side of the Moon. Because the Moon moved relative to Earth between the first (red) and last (green) exposures, there is a misalignment between the initial filter and the final filter. Here is the video:

Importance of DSCOVR

EPIC, the camera aboard the DSCOVR satellite, allows scientists to To monitor ozone and aerosol levels in the Earth’s atmosphere.Cloud height, vegetation characteristics, and Earth’s ultraviolet reflectivity. The DSCOVR mission is a partnership between NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and the U.S. Air Force.

sourceCover image source NASA/NOAA