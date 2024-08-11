See Pluto’s mountains more than 6 billion kilometers from Earth, real video

New Horizons passed by Pluto in 2015 and sent back amazing images, leaving us with a huge legacy! Beautiful shots of frozen mountains

New Horizons flew by Pluto in 2015, sending back amazing data and images, leaving us with a huge legacy! The following shot of the dwarf planet was taken by New Horizons’ Ralph/Multispectral Wide-Angle Imaging Camera (MVIC) on July 14. It offers a glimpse of the Plutonian landscape with the beautiful backlighting provided by the sun..

Superficial features

It stunningly highlights Pluto’s diverse terrain and expansive atmosphere. The view is 1,250 kilometers in diameter. Enjoy a stunning flyover in More than 6 billion kilometers from Earth!

For more information, Pluto: This is why it was downgraded to a dwarf planet.

Some information about Charon, the largest “moon” of the dwarf planet

Charon’s radius is about 606 kilometers. (half of Pluto) and the largest known satellite compared to its “parent” body (it completes an orbit around the dwarf planet every 6.4 Earth days). Pluto-Charon is the only known double planetary system in our solar system. The moon in synchronous rotation With a dwarf planet (it always shows the same face to Earth and the Moon). But unlike our moon, Charon is in Pluto’s geostationary orbit. So, in addition to always presenting the same face, It appears motionless in the sky of Pluto. (An effect called tidal locking.)

source: NASACover image source NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI